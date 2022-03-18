MPS Announces Interview Schedule for Superintendent Finalists

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has announced the interview schedule for the five finalists vying to become the next superintendent.

The interviews are scheduled to start March 28 and run through April 5. Each interview will start at 6:00PM at Carver High School on Fairview Avenue. The interviews are open to the public.

The schedule is as follows:

March 28 – Dr. Melvin Brown, who’s the superintendent at Reynoldsburg City Schools in Ohio.

March 29 – Dr. Anthony Lewis, the superintendent at Lawrence Public Schools in Kansas. He worked in Montgomery Public Schools for nine years — first as a special education and science teacher, then as a principal. Lewis got his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Alabama State University.

March 31 – Dr. Marla Sheppard, who’s the Deputy Chief of Academics at KIPP Texas Public Schools, which is a network of charter schools.

April 4 – Dr. Donald Warren, the deputy superintendent at Griffin Spalding County Schools in Georgia.

April 5 – Dr. Avis Williams who’s been superintendent at Selma City Schools since 2017 and has also worked in the Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Madison school systems in Alabama. Williams has degrees from Athens State, Jacksonville State, Alabama A&M and the University of Alabama.

The new superintendent will replace Dr. Ann Roy Moore, who is retiring at the end of the school year after holding the position since 2018.