Possible Tornado Destroys Mobile Homes in Escambia County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A possible tornado overturned several mobile homes in a community in Escambia County as severe storms swept through the region early Friday.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson told WALA-TV that about nine mobile homes were destroyed Friday morning.

He said two people were injured. No deaths were reported.

More than 13,000 homes and businesses were left in the dark in Alabama Friday morning in the wake of storms.

The National Weather Service described them as the precursor to additional storms that could form later in the day. Flash flooding was reported south of Birmingham, and more rain was expected along with wind gusts as strong as 60 mph, hail and possibly tornadoes.

