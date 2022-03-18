Severe Risk Ends Friday Evening, Nice This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Severe storms remain possible across central and south Alabama Friday evening. A large line of storms swept west to east across our area Friday morning. These storms departed into Georgia and northwest Florida Friday afternoon. However, additional storms may form in our area prior to midnight. They could be severe, capable of mainly damaging wind and hail. The tornado risk looks extremely low at this point.

Some sunshine broke out across southwest Alabama Friday afternoon. Some instability developed in advance of a cold front now in west Alabama. That instability could fuel additional storms in advance of the cold front itself. However, whether or not these storms manage to become severe or sustain themselves for long remains questionable.

In any case, rain comes to an end overnight as the front pushes through and to our southeast. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return Saturday. Morning lows fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. Saturday features sunshine and some clouds, but no rain. Afternoon temperatures rebound into the 60s to around 70°. Saturday night looks mostly clear and quite cool with lows near 40°. Sunday looks mostly sunny and fairly warm with highs in the low 70s.

Next week begins dry and warmer with a mix of sun and clouds Monday. Afternoon temperatures approach 80°. Another storm system approaches Alabama next Tuesday into Wednesday. That system bears watching for severe weather potential. However, many factors determine the extent of severe weather potential, and those details are unclear at this time. Among other things, timing continues to ping-pong between next Tuesday and Wednesday for our area.