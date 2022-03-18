Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of 3 Year Old

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police have charged 23 year old Jerome Pettaway of Montgomery with three counts of Capital Murder.

Pettaway is identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 3 year old Ja’Seyon Green of Montgomery.

Green died on February 11th, after being shot in the area of North Decatur and Graves Street in Montgomery.

Jerome Pettaway was taken into custody on March 17th, 2022 by U.S. Marshalls.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.