Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

by Riley Blackwell

BEAUTIFUL SATURDAY: Saturday has been a complete 180° compared to yesterday, with a lot of sunshine and clear skies to start our day. Temperatures have been in the mid 60s, with a light breeze as well. Clouds filtered into the area, but overall the evening will be mostly clear.

CLEAR NIGHT AHEAD: As clouds filter out this evening, we will be left with mostly clear skies for the night. Temperatures will be in the low 40s, with a couple of areas potentially seeing the upper 30s.

ANOTHER NICE SUNDAY: Sunday is also shaping up to be a very nice day, as well. Temperatures will be a little warmer as well, with temperatures in the low 70s across the area with a lot of sunshine. Enjoy the sunshine!

LOOK AHEAD: Sunday and Monday will help kick off the week nicely, with a lot of sunshine expected. However, things begin to change for Tuesday. A potential severe weather outbreak is expected across the Southeast, and will have potential for our area late Tuesday into Wednesday. It is still a bit too early to be specific, but just know we are watching the potential. But after this event, sunshine and warmer temperatures will return!

Here is the day 4 outlook, which puts much of our area in a 15% chance for severe weather, with our threats mainly coming Tuesday evening.

On day 5, much of our area is still under that 15% risk for severe weather, so it appears that this will be a late evening/overnight/morning threat for us.

The SPC states: “Overall, given very strong shear, the strength of the upper system,

and the Gulf warm sector expected inland, a high-end environment

appears likely to exist across a geographically-focused area

centered over the central Gulf Coast states, supporting potential

for a substantial outbreak of severe/supercell storms.”

Simply put, Tuesday and Wednesday feature the chance for severe storms, and the potential of a severe weather outbreak is there.