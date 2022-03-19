Local Church Gives Away Gas to First 100 Cars

by Carrington Cole

The recent increase in gas prices has made it impossible for some people to be able to fill up their tank for even just a few miles. After seeing so many people struggle in the community, a local church decided to step in to help out the River Region.

Fresh Anointing House of Worship had a free gas giveaway Saturday morning for the first 100 cars in line. The Church teamed up with Mapco on Atlanta Highway to help pay for $25 worth of gas for each car that came by.

Being able to travel by car is a necessity for most people, especially for being able to get to their jobs or to doctor appointments. Fresh Anointing House of Worship member Charlotte Smith saw the dilemma in the expensive gas prices and knew that giving away 5 gallons of gas would go a long way for the community.

“Some people are so grateful,” stated Smith. “We’ve gone through the line and just talked with people and a lot of them are elderly people. Some of them are hard working people. We’ve seen all types of people and we’re just so thankful that God has blessed us to be able to give. He blessed us to be a blessing and that’s what we want to do to this community.”

Fresh Anointing House of Worship says that they hope they can do another free gas giveaway some time in the future.