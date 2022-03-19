Man Shot and Killed in Tuskegee on Friday, Suspect Arrested

by Jerome Jones

Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan says a man was murdered Friday night.

Police say units were called to the 700 block of West Martin Luther King Highway just before midnight in reference to shots fired.

The victim, 20 year old Reginald Tyrone Summage Jr. of Montgomery was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect, 21 year old Marquavious Lee Debro of Tuskegee was arrested and charged on Saturday.

Debro is charged with murder, and its being held on a $150,000 bond.