First Day Of Spring Brings Beautiful Weather… For Now

by Riley Blackwell

FIRST DAY OF SPRING: The first day of Spring was highlighted by some beautiful weather! Temperatures in the mid 70s and plentiful sunshine have made the start of Spring a very pleasant.

ANOTHER COOL NIGHT: Tonight will once again feature clear skies and cooler temperatures, with lows in the low 40s, and some places potentially seeing the upper 30s. So, all in all, the first day of Spring didn’t look too bad!

VERY NICE MONDAY: Monday will be following the weekend’s trend of very nice weather. Plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s will be around for the start of the week.

POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT TUESDAY: The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area under at least a 2/5 Slight risk for severe weather on Tuesday. They are mentioning the CHANCE for a significant severe weather outbreak, which will include the CHANCE for significant, long-tracked tornadoes. However, there are still limiting factors that could mitigate the threat, but it is still very smart to have a safety plan in place and to prepare your safe space NOW! Our timeframe appears to be mid to late afternoon Tuesday, Tuesday night, and into Wednesday morning.

LOOK AHEAD: After a stormy Tuesday and Wednesday, sunshine will return for a bit. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s and low 70s for the time being, and rain chances remain very low for the time being!