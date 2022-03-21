City of Montgomery to Introduce New Police Chief

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery is preparing to introduce a new police chief. Mayor Steven Reed will introduce Darryl Albert as the new chief at a news conference at City Hall Monday at 4 p.m. that Alabama News Network will stream live.

Albert brings more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and most recently served as Commander of the Special Operations Division for the New Orleans Police Department.

In New Orleans, Albert held several positions, including Deputy Chief of Field Operations, the largest Bureau within New Orleans Police Department, Commander of NOPD Crime laboratory and commander of criminal investigations division for homicide.

Commander Albert twice served as Deputy Superintendent for two different administrations.

According to a release from the City of Montgomery, Albert led units that slashed New Orleans’ murder rate while significantly reducing instances of violent crime. He led citywide preparation, deployment and recovery efforts during Hurricane Katrina as well as other storms and emergencies.

Albert earned a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Southern University at New Orleans and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Management from Concordia University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

He is a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, Internal Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Police Executive Research Forum.

The City of Montgomery says its nationwide search resulted in a field of nearly 100 high-caliber candidates. Reed formed a committee of community leaders who evaluated each final candidate.