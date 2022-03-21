ECHO Hosts Annual Spring Break Mega Sports Camp for Montgomery Youth

by Carrington Cole

Spring Break is happening all across the country, but what should you do with your kids if you’re staying at home? If you’re kids are on spring break this week, then there is one place you can sign them up for.

The Annual Spring Break Mega Sports Camp began this week at the Regency Park Community Center. The sports camp has been running every year since 2009 and kids ages 3 – 15 can enroll to learn and play in all kinds of sports.

They have volunteers who will teach the campers how to play sports like basketball, pickle ball, archery, and even cheerleading. Executive Director for ECHO Aieda Harris talked about some of the other skills the kids can learn at the sports camp.

“They get to learn about different sports, they get to learn different life skills, they get to learn different bible principles and bible verses,” stated Harris. “It’s such a good time for kids to make new friends. Families that have to work will know their kids are in a safe place and we’ve just been happy to be able to offer this camp for all of these years to the City of Montgomery.”

The Mega Sports Camp is for 2 days only and registration is available at drop off.