Montgomery Man Killed in Truck Wreck

Alabama State Troopers say a Montgomery man has been killed in a truck wreck.

State troopers say 64-year-old Gary Lee Jenkins III was driving a Freightliner straight-truck at around 2:12 p.m. Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 231, about 20 miles north of Troy, in Montgomery County.

Investigators say he veered off the roadway to the right, striking a mailbox, before crossing back over the roadway, which caused the truck to overturn in the grass median.

Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers haven’t released any other information.

 

