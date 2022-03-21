Over 60 Employers Hiring at Job Fair in the City of Prattville

by Carrington Cole

In partnership with Central Alabama Works and 4 other Chamber of Commerce in different counties, the City of Prattville held a regional hiring event Monday afternoon.

Job seekers had the opportunity to meet with 60 local employers at the free event. There were job openings in Healthcare, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Construction, and Transportation. Event attendees were encouraged to bring their resumes to share with employers.

The hiring event had a very large turnout of people coming to apply for jobs. The Executive Director of Central Alabama Works, Gindi Prutzman, and the Marketing/Communications Director for the Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce, Allison Powell, both stated they were very happy for the large turnout of people.

“We’ve had a great turnout.” stated Prutzman. “Great representation from businesses and industries and then we actually had people waiting outside about 45 minutes before we started, so we were very encouraged by that.”

“This just means opportunity,” stated Powell. “Opportunities for our residents. Opportunities for those looking for jobs to come out here and start making a career for themselves ”

The hiring event was held from 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm at the Hunter Hill Church in Prattville.