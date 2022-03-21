Strong To Severe Storms Head Our Way

by Shane Butler

We’re all quiet weatherwise now but that will change Tuesday. Strong to severe storms are possible beginning around 2pm in west Alabama. Some of the storms will be capable of tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. Rainfall will be heavy in our northwestern counties. Some spots could pick up 1 to 3 inches with this storm system. Winds outside the storms will be rather strong throughout the day. We should experience southerly winds 10-20 mph with gust up to 40s mph. The storms advance eastward throughout the afternoon and continue their march through the area overnight into early Wednesday. Everyone will need to stay weather aware as this storm system passes through the area. There is some good news and that’s improving weather for the rest of the work week. We’re back into a good supply of sunshine Thursday and the rest of the week along with the weekend is trending dry and a bit cooler. Highs are back in the upper 60s and lows in the 40s. Looks like a warm up kicks in early next week. Temps climb into the upper 70s for highs and lows in the 50s.