Sunshine Monday, Severe Storms Possible Late Tuesday

by Ben Lang

The sunny, tranquil weather from the past weekend carries on Monday. Afternoon temperatures trend warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The sky remains mostly sunny, with just thin, high clouds overhead from time to time. Clouds increase somewhat Monday night, with lows in the 50s. Tuesday’s weather does not look tranquil, with another round of potentially severe storms late in the day.

Tuesday’s severe weather event could be significant for the deep south, especially the lower Mississippi River valley. The storm prediction center places a moderate (level 4/5) severe risk there. The risk level is lower in Alabama. However, it is fairly high, especially in west Alabama, which lies within an enhanced (level 3/5) risk. Tornadoes, potentially EF2 or stronger, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and hail 1″ size or larger appear possible.

Flash flooding looks like a potential hazard too. Area rain totals likely range from 1 to 3″ Tuesday night. The window for severe weather opens as early as 2PM in west Alabama. Individual storms may develop in advance of a large complex of storms. Those storms may become severe, and could pose a greater tornado threat. The later cluster of storms may not arrive in west Alabama until after sunset. From there they gradually advance east Tuesday night.

The most intense storms exit southeast Alabama by sunrise Wednesday. The rest of the day looks drier with some sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The rest of the week and this weekend feature tranquil weather. Multiple dry cold fronts push through Alabama, reinforcing cool, dry weather. Afternoon temperatures may struggle to reach 70° Friday through Sunday. Overnight temperatures fall into the 40s each night.