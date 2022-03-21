Very Nice Monday; Significant Deep South Severe Weather Outbreak Tuesday

by Ryan Stinnett

No weather issues today as it will be a marvelous Monday of weather across Alabama. It is a chilly start to the day with 40s common, but under a sky full of sunshine, temperatures will easily warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Enjoy today, because the weather changes quickly tomorrow.

DEEP SOUTH SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK: We continue to have a threat of strong to severe storms in Alabama late Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning, including the potential of tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and large hail. Outside of the thunderstorm activity, gusty winds will be possible across the area, potentially reaching as high as 40 mph during the day tomorrow. Also, there will be a threat of localized flooding issues as rainfall amounts could reach as high as three inches or more. Highs on tomorrow should reach lower 80s, which will make for a very unstable air mass to fuel strong storms.

The Storm Prediction Center continues a “moderate risk” (level 4/5) for severe storms in areas west of Alabama, while in Alabama an “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) is in effect for locations west and south of a line from Reform to Tuscaloosa to Uniontown to Mobile. A “slight risk” extends as far east of Birmingham and Montgomery, with the rest of the state in a “marginal risk”. Here is a reminder of what each risk category means. Remember that severe thunderstorms and tornadoes do not follow the colors of a map. You can have a strong tornado in a marginal risk area, so don’t let your guard down.

For now, most of tomorrow will be quiet for Alabama, minus the very breezy conditions. We will be watching what unfolds west of us, and for now, it looks like the main window for storms to move into West Alabama will be around 4PM, continuing east through the evening and overnight hours, with the severe weather threat pretty much done by 4AM Wednesday. Unfortunately, the core threat looks to affect Alabama during the overnight hours, making this a more dangerous threat for Alabama. Even still into the first part of Wednesday, we will have to watch Southeast Alabama as the threat for severe storms will likely continue as the SPC maintains a risk for Wednesday morning after 8AM.

CALL TO ACTION: Be prepared and make sure you have all aspects of your severe weather safety plan ready for action. Be sure you have a way of hearing severe weather warnings, and an action plan if you are in a tornado warning polygon, take severe thunderstorm warnings seriously too. Have a NOAA Weather Radio in your home and business, properly programmed with a fresh battery in case of power failure. Be sure WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts) enabled on your phone…this is not an app, but built into every phone sold in the U.S. Check settings, and notifications, and be sure emergency alerts are on. Have the free Alabama News Network Weather app on your phone as a secondary way of getting warnings. Search the App Store for “ANN Weather” if you don’t have it already.

In a site built home, identify the safe place. Small room, lowest floor, near the center of the house, away from windows. And, in that safe place, have helmets for everyone in the family (including adults!), portable air horns, and hard sole shoes. You CANNOT stay in a mobile home if you are in a tornado warning polygon. Know the closest shelter, and how to get there quickly.

Sheltering from a tornado is first priority when it comes to the COVID-19 situation. A tornado is an immediate threat to life; get to your safe place or shelter and do the best you can to protect yourself from exposure to the virus.

Again, make sure you check for forecast updates, as things are likely going to changes the next 24-36 hours as the event begins and evolves.

The rain and storms will come to an end early Wednesday with cooler, calmer weather returning to Alabama for the rest of the week. The sky will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Same story on Friday, with highs in the 60s. We start warming back up for the start of the weekend as we’ll have sunny skies on Saturday, with highs returning to the 70s for Saturday and Sunday.

Have an incredible Monday!!!

Ryan