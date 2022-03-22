City of Montgomery Sees Rise in Tourists, amid Spring Break

by Kay McCabe

The city of Montgomery is seeing a rise in tourists as local families travel, and out-of-state families visit the area.

One couple, from Virginia, says this is their first time in Montgomery and they came to see what they’ve only read about in history books.

“I really wanted to see where it all happened,” said Victor Tucker, from Virginia, “You learn about it in school, and you get a view of this… it’s a real thing and it really happened.”

For tourists Frank Cochran and Stephanie Fitzgerald, from Connecticut, say they came to also educate themselves on a place they’ve never been to.

“We’ve never been in Alabama before,” said Cochran, “and we like to travel all places. And this is a year to not go abroad anywhere but somewhere in the U.S. we haven’t visited.”

