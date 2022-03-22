Local Youth Build Nest Boxes to Help Restore the Songbird Population

by Carrington Cole

A group of Montgomery area boys from Fortitude Leadership Academy worked together with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System to help establish a Songbird recovery trail by building Nest Boxes. The boxes were then placed on trees on the Greensky Family Farms.

The Director of Greensky Family Farms Jessica Coleman discussed the population decline of Songbirds.

“The songbird population has been on a constant decline and this shall help bring back the Songbird population,” stated Coleman.

The 12 young men worked in pairs to build the nest boxes that will help the local bird population. Fortitude Leadership Academy Founder Alvin Tucker talked about all the things they learned they can do to help their environment.

“Being able to teach them about the environment and how important it is to give back to the environment.” stated Tucker. “Building the houses for these different types of birds will accommodate our environment and it’s just a wealth of information for them today.”

The young men will return some time in the future to check on the nest boxes and see the birds that have taken up residence in their new homes.