Millbrook Police Searching for Burglary Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Millbrook police need your help finding the suspects accused of burglarizing a business.

Police have photos of two people wanted for burglary and theft. On Saturday, March 19, at approximately 3:26 a.m., one suspect described as a white male and the second suspect described as a black male broke into a business by throwing a rock through a window in the 4500 Block of Highway 14.

The subjects stole 20 cartons of Newport Cigarettes valued at $1,720.00, according to police. The left on foot.

If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.