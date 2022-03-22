Millbrook Police Searching for Burglary Suspects
Millbrook police need your help finding the suspects accused of burglarizing a business.
Police have photos of two people wanted for burglary and theft. On Saturday, March 19, at approximately 3:26 a.m., one suspect described as a white male and the second suspect described as a black male broke into a business by throwing a rock through a window in the 4500 Block of Highway 14.
The subjects stole 20 cartons of Newport Cigarettes valued at $1,720.00, according to police. The left on foot.
If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.