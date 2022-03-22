Opelika Police Searching for Identity Theft Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Opelika police are searching for four people wanted in an identity theft case.

Police say the suspects are wanted for theft of property, first degree, and possession of a forged instrument, third degree, which occurred at the Opelika Market at 1708 Airport Road on January 29.

Police say security camera video shows four males, described as Hispanic, cash several fraudulent checks.

The first suspect is seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored sweater, a hat, and face mask.

The second suspect appears to be wearing a gray t-shirt and a dark-colored New York Yankees hat.

A third suspect is wearing khaki pants, white shoes, a gray shirt, white face mask and a black and white beanie cap.

The fourth suspect is seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a dark-colored hoodie, white shoes, and a hat.

If you have any information to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.