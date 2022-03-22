Severe Weather Outbreak Today; Impacts on Alabama this Afternoon, Evening, and Overnight

by Ryan Stinnett

An outbreak of severe storms will be developing and pushing towards Alabama through the day. The SPC has much of South Mississippi and Louisiana in the level 4 of 5 “moderate risk” today, where large, violent, long-track tornadoes are likely.

For Alabama, the “moderate risk” extends into portions of West Alabama and includes parts of Washington, Choctaw, Marengo, and Clarke Counties.

The “enhanced risk” (level 3/5) of severe thunderstorms covers much of West Alabama from Tuscaloosa to Mobile, a “slight risk” as far east as Troy and Rockford and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for the rest of East and Southeast Alabama.

FOR TODAY: It will be warm and breezy day, gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) could gust as high as 35/40 mph across the state this afternoon and tonight. A wind advisory has been issued. Temperatures will surge into the 70s and 80s across the state.

This is a very dynamic system, but there remains questions when it comes to the thermodynamics as we as mesoscale features. But, the overall pattern is certainly favorable for severe thunderstorms, especially over the western half of the state.

TIMING: Storms could develop is West Alabama as early as 2PM this afternoon, then pushing east towards the Interstate 65 corridor during the evening hours, around 5-7PM, and then over the eastern third of the state after 11:00PM. For Southeast Alabama, it will be during the early morning hours Wednesday.

THREATS: All modes of severe weather will be possible, including large hail, damaging winds up to 70 mph, and a few tornadoes. The highest tornado threat is across the “moderate and enhanced risk” areas over West and Southwest Alabama, where a strong tornado (EF-2 or higher) will be possible.

RAIN: Rain amounts of 2-4″ are likely over the western half of the state, with 1-3″ for the eastern counties. A flood watch has been issued for areas of West Alabama.

CALL TO ACTION: Be prepared and make sure you have all aspects of your severe weather safety plan ready for action. Be sure you have a way of hearing severe weather warnings, and an action plan if you are in a tornado warning polygon, take severe thunderstorm warnings seriously too. Have a NOAA Weather Radio in your home and business, properly programmed with a fresh battery in case of power failure. Be sure WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts) enabled on your phone… this is not an app, but built into every phone sold in the U.S. Check settings, and notifications, and be sure emergency alerts are on. Have the free Alabama News Network Weather App on your phone as a secondary way of getting warnings. Search the App Store for “ANN Weather” if you don’t have it already.

In a site built home, identify the safe place. Small room, lowest floor, near the center of the house, away from windows. And, in that safe place, have helmets for everyone in the family (including adults!), portable air horns, and hard sole shoes. You CANNOT stay in a mobile home if you are in a tornado warning polygon. Know the closest shelter, and how to get there quickly.

REMEMBER: Don’t be anxious or worried; events like this are very common in Alabama during our tornado season, especially March and April. Have a way of hearing warnings, have a plan, and you will be fine. Odds of any one spot being hit by a tornado are low, but we all have to be ready.

WEDNESDAY: Strong to severe storms will linger into Wednesday morning over the southeast part of Alabama, where SPC has a “slight risk” (level 2/5) defined.

The main concern for Southeast Alabama will be strong winds, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. For the rest of the state, clouds will linger through much of the day with a high in the 68-72 degree range.

QUIET AND VERY NICE: For the rest of the week and through the weekend, expect dry days with more sun than clouds. It will be cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. For Saturday and Sunday, expect lots of sunshine with highs near the 70° mark. Mornings will be chilly with 30s and 40s fairly common.

Stay Weather Aware Later Today!!!

Ryan