Significant Severe Risk Tuesday Afternoon And Night

by Ben Lang

The weather was still quiet at midday Tuesday across central and south Alabama. Some locations saw sunshine during the morning, especially east of interstate 65. Temperatures were in the 70s by noon, with dewpoints in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures surge into the low 80s with dewpoints in the low to mid 60s Tuesday afternoon. Ample instability could build prior to the arrival of storms during the afternoon and evening.

A moderate risk for severe weather covers the lower Mississippi River Valley Tuesday and Tuesday night. An enhanced (level 3/5) risk extends east into west Alabama. A slight (level 2/5) risk lies east to I-65 and highway 231. Tornadoes, potentially EF-2 or stronger, damaging straight-line winds up to 70 mph, hail 1″ size or larger, and flash flooding are hazards through tonight.

The severe weather window opens around 2PM in west Alabama, and closes around 6AM in southeast Alabama. While the greatest tornado, wind, and hail risk resides in west Alabama, all of us have the same potential hazards. Be weather aware through the night as storms roll through our area. The strongest storms move into west Georgia by sunrise Wednesday.

Some showers linger Wednesday morning, but the rest of the day could feature some sunshine. Afternoon temperatures warm into the 60s to low 70s. Wednesday night looks cool with lows in the 40s. The rest of the week looks tranquil, with a mostly sunny sky Thursday and Friday. However, temperatures look cooler-than-average for this time of year. Temperatures warm into the 60s to low 70s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the 40s.

The weekend looks sunny but cool with highs near 70° Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows fall into the 40s. The start of next week looks quiet and trends warmer. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s Monday, and near 80° next Tuesday.