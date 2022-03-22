Strong To Severe Storms Likely Tonight

by Shane Butler

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11PM. A line of strong to severe storms will advance eastward across our area tonight. Some of the storms will be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings during the night. Winds will be sustained between 10-20 mph with gust up to 40 mph. Rainfall amounts will range between 1 to 3 inches with heaviest totals across our western counties. Water will pond on the roadways so cautions is advised while traveling tonight. The storms will exit our eastern counties by 6am and our weather will trend quieter through the rest of Wednesday. We actually have some really nice weather conditions settling over us for the remainder of the work week and upcoming weekend. We’re expecting mainly sunny and dry days along with clear and cool nights. Daytime highs will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s while overnight lows drop into the lower to mid 40s.