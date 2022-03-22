Tornado Watch for Much of Central and South Alabama until 6AM
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Tornado Watch for portions of
Central and southern Alabama
Western Florida Panhandle
Coastal Waters
* Effective this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from 1040 PM
until 600 AM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
A couple tornadoes possible
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
Scattered large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible
SUMMARY…A broken squall line will continue eastward across Alabama
and the western Florida Panhandle tonight. The stronger storms will
be capable of a tornado and damaging wind risk.
The tornado watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles
east and west of a line from 65 miles north of Montgomery AL to 15
miles south southwest of Pensacola FL. For a complete depiction of
the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
WOU5).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
and possible warnings.