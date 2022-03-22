Tornado Watch for Much of Central and South Alabama until 6AM

by Ryan Stinnett

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Tornado Watch for portions of

Central and southern Alabama

Western Florida Panhandle

Coastal Waters

* Effective this Tuesday night and Wednesday morning from 1040 PM

until 600 AM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

A couple tornadoes possible

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

Scattered large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

SUMMARY…A broken squall line will continue eastward across Alabama

and the western Florida Panhandle tonight. The stronger storms will

be capable of a tornado and damaging wind risk.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles

east and west of a line from 65 miles north of Montgomery AL to 15

miles south southwest of Pensacola FL. For a complete depiction of

the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS

WOU5).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for

tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch

area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for

threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements

and possible warnings.