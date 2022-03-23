$1,000 Reward Offered in Autaugaville Shooting that Left One Person Dead, Three Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced that it’s offering a $1,000 reward in the hopes of solving a shooting case in Autaugaville that left one person dead and three others injured.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and needs help in finding suspects.

On Saturday, March 12, at about 9PM, the shooting happened at the intersection of North Pickett Street and Tyus Street in Autaugaville. The three people who survived the shooting had injuries that were non-life threatening.

Investigators with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office are looking for any eyewitnesses to this shooting who are willing to come forward and cooperate with this investigation.

If you can help, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.