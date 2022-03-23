$2,500 Reward Offered in Butler County Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 reward in the hopes of solving a murder case from 2020 in Butler County.

On September 15, 2020, 31-year-old Antonio Edward Simmons was found dead on Joe Killough Road. He was last seen alive at approximately 4:30 a.m. at a motel on that same day.

After the initial investigation, it was determined that Simmons was the victim of an apparent homicide.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding suspects.

If you can provide that help, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.