A Stretch Of Sunshine And Cooler Temperatures

by Ben Lang

Wednesday’s weather looks much more quiet across central and south Alabama. Tuesday night’s severe storms were long gone by midday, trekking across southeast Georgia and north Florida. Sunshine and some clouds fill the sky Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the day remains rain-free and breezy, with highs in the low to mid 70s for many. Locations further west west stay a bit cooler.

Wednesday night looks mostly clear and cooler. Temperatures fall into the 40s. Thursday and Friday look mostly sunny and cool, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s. The cooler pattern continues this weekend. While afternoon temperatures peak near 70° Saturday and Sunday, lows fall into the 40s each night. However, both days look very sunny, and could be near cloudless.

Temperatures trend warmer early next week. Afternoon temperatures approach 80° next Monday. High temperatures reach the low 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday. Next week begins rain-free, with a mostly sunny sky Monday, and a partly cloudy sky next Tuesday. Rain could finally return to our forecast next Wednesday and Thursday, with an increase in clouds otherwise.