Mayor Hammock Is Working to Bring A New Soccer Field To The City Of Tallassee

by Ja Nai Wright

The city to Tallassee currently has no place for kids or even adult residents to play outdoor soccer, mayor johnny hammock is working hard to change that.

“It is our largest sport here in Tallassee this past year we had 196 kids not only for Tallassee but for Tallapoosa county, Elmore county, Reeltown, eclectic school districts as well as Tallassee.”- Mayor Hammock

The mayor says he has been working to get the momentum going since 2017 and the first steps are to acquire the funding and get the approval of the city council. So far mayor hammock says he has raised over $100,000 since he made the announcement at the city council meeting Tuesday night. Since the students have no field to play soccer on, they will play games or tournaments on the softball field.

“Its great for us, I think its going to help us transition to the next step of where were we want to be especially with our downtown about to be revitalized so I’m just excited you know I think Tallassee is flowing with opportunities.”

If the mayor gets the approval and the funding, he says he would like to begin planning by the end of the 2022 fiscal year… He also says he’d like for the field to be named after coach Terrell Brown, a city councilor for ward 5.

“He started the soccer program over at Tallassee I think its only fitting to name it after him. He’s only the, he was the second ever African American to be voted on the Tallassee city council so, he is very loved and respected so i think it would be only fitting to name it Coach Terrell Brown Field.”

If you would like to help donate money for the project, you can reach the mayor by email; mayor@tallassee-al.gov or you can visit Tallassee city hall.