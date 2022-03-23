Storm Threat Ending; Great Weather through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

Strong to severe storms could linger into the morning hours over the Southeast Alabama, where SPC has a “slight risk” (level 2/5) defined. This is for early this morning, before 10AM as some strong storms with damaging winds are likely, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. For the rest of the state, clouds will give way to sunshine by this afternoon, expect highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

QUIET THROUGH WEEKEND: For the rest of the week and through the weekend, expect dry days with more sun than clouds. It will be cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the close to 70°. For Saturday and Sunday, expect lots of sunshine with highs in the low 70s. Mornings will be chilly with 30s and 40s fairly common.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be dry and warmer with a high in the 70s. A few showers are possible over far North Alabama Tuesday, but the next significant rain event will likely come by Thursday when thunderstorms return; too early to know if this will feature a severe weather threat.

Have a great Wednesday!!!

Ryan