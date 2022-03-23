Trump Pulls Endorsement from Mo Brooks in U.S. Senate Race

by Glenn Halbrooks

Former President Donald Trump has rescinded his endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race in a major blow to the congressman’s campaign.

Trump on Wednesday blamed Brooks’ performance, poor campaign staffing and what Trump perceived as Brooks’ attempt to move Republicans beyond the former president’s false 2020 election fraud claims.

Brooks is in a three-way fight with Katie Britt, former head of the Business Council of Alabama, and Mike Durant, a businessman best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident.

By dropping the endorsement, Trump appears to be trying to prevent any embarrassment of backing a losing candidate in a high-profile race.

This is an open Senate seat, following the announcement by Sen. Richard Shelby that he would retire after finishing his sixth term. Britt was once his chief of staff.

