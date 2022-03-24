Alabama women advance to Quarterfinals of WNIT

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama women’s basketball team defeated Houston in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Round of 16, 79-64, Thursday in Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide improved to 20-13 (6-10) on the season, while the Cougars fell to 18-16 (8-9 American) in 2021-22.

UA earned its first 20-win season since 2017-18, which is also the last time the Crimson Tide reached the WNIT Quarterfinals.

Megan Abrams and Brittany Davis paced the Crimson Tide in scoring against the Cougars, recording matching 18-point performances.

Davis scored 10 of her 18 points in the first quarter. She ended the game making six of 15 attempts from the field, including a trio of three-point field goals. The veteran added eight rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes of action. Abrams, who was recognized for reaching 1,000 career points pregame, went 5-of-11 from the field, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, while she also went 6-of-8 from the line. The senior added a career-high six steals and two assists.

JaMya Mingo-Young rounded out the Crimson Tide’s double-digit scorers with 17 points, draining a couple of three-point field goals and nine of her 12 attempts at the stripe.

Despite Alabama jumping out to a 24-12 lead on 66.7 percent shooting in the first quarter, it was a back-and-forth affair through the second quarter as the two teams went into halftime tied up at 40-40. Alabama went on a 22-6 run in the third quarter, helping the Crimson Tide maintain momentum until the end.

Alabama made 22 of its 46 attempts from the field for 47.9 percent shooting, including hitting 10 three-point field goals. It marked the 10th time this season UA has hit at least 10 shots from long range. The 10 3-pointers came just three days after the team reset the school record for single-season, three-point field goals made, which is now 259.

From Head Coach Kristy Curry

“Just proud of our team, you know, this time of year to still be playing is a compliment to their energy and effort, their preparation every day and their approach. We were fortunate to come out in the third and play a little bit better defense, get some stops and get to the free-throw line, and be who we needed to be. Again, with our double-digit scorers, I just thought we had a lot of people step up and make plays all night.”