City of Selma Receives $49,000 Grant for City Renovations

by Carrington Cole

The city of Selma was given a grant Thursday evening that will go towards the redevelopment of the city.

Selma was one of 25 small towns in the country to be awarded the nationwide T mobile home town grant. The grant is over $49,000 that will be used to help revitalize the city.

One of the areas in the city that the money will go to help first is river front park. There will be a new picnic area added to the park and the butterfly playground will be renovated.

The Director of Planning and Development for the City of Selma, Danielle Wooden, states the grant will help the community of Selma come back together.

“It will aid us in bringing back that sense of community to the citizens of Selma,” stated Wooden. “At Riverfront park, we have our amphitheater and there’s just a lot of opportunities for the community to utilize this space, but it has not been inbreded into the culture of Selma. We feel that this grant and this funding is creating more opportunities for families to come out and help this be a nucleus for the city to come together.”

The city of Selma applied for the grant back in 2021 and found out they won a few weeks ago.