Rain-Free, Sunshine, And Cooler Through This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Our stretch of tranquil weather continues Thursday. However, it was noticeably cooler Thursday morning, with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures were in the low 60s by midday. While some locations were quite sunny Thursday morning, it was rather cloudy in southeast Alabama. Clouds continue to stream northeast from the north-central Gulf of Mexico at midday Thursday. Southeast Alabama may see clouds linger through the afternoon.

Elsewhere the sky remains mostly sunny Thursday afternoon. Temperatures peak in the upper 60s to low 70s. Thursday night looks partly cloudy and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s. While some clouds move overhead during the night, it looks like they depart in time for sunrise Friday morning. Friday looks mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday look very sunny, but still on the cooler side for this time of year. Afternoon temperatures peak near 70° each day. Meanwhile, overnight lows fall into the 40s each night. Temperatures trend warmer next week. Monday and Tuesday remain rain-free. However, clouds may increase to some degree on Tuesday. Rain finally returns to our forecast late next Wednesday into Thursday. That aligns with the arrival of our next cold front.

Depending on how next week’s storm system ultimately evolves and orients itself, it could carry a risk for severe weather. However, at this time, the writing is hardly on the wall for that. As of midday Thursday, the storm prediction center places no severe risk area across the lower 48 next week. Of course, we are in the midst of our primary severe weather season, so each system bears watching. Be sure to check back for updates as next Wednesday and Thursday draw closer.