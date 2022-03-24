Splendid Spring Weather Well Into Next Week

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY/TOMORROW: Drier air is settling into Alabama, giving us all a chance to dry out. Expect more sun than clouds today and tomorrow, with afternoon highs around the 70° mark each days. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: Both Saturday and Sunday will feature sunny, pleasant days and clear, chilly nights. The highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 70s, while lows should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s early Sunday morning for most places across South/Central Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: We rise into the upper 70s Monday with a good supply of sunshine. Dry weather will likely continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s, followed by a round of rain and thunderstorms Thursday. It looks this system could bring another chance of strong to severe storms back to Alabama, but it is way too early to be specific. Of course, it is nothing unusual for Alabama this time of year.

Enjoy this great weather!!!

Ryan