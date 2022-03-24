State Launches Interstate Safety Campaign, Starting with I-85

by Alabama News Network Staff

The state is launching an interstate safety campaign using additional state troopers, beginning with Interstate 85.

Roughly 13% of roadway fatalities in Alabama during 2020 happened along interstate highways.

That’s why the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Alabama Department of Transportation are launching the campaign. More state troopers will be assigned to specific locations along the 669 miles of Alabama’s interstate highways, starting with I-85 through Montgomery, Macon and Lee counties.

Troopers will have a greater presence in these areas to address a variety of dangerous driving behaviors.

“We continue to see far too many crashes along Alabama’s interstate system. Therefore, we are taking deliberate steps and proactive measures with the assistance of the Alabama Department of Transportation to reduce the number of crashes occurring on our interstates,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in a statement.

ALDOT is using innovative engineering and roadway design to help prevent crashes. The department has installed cable barriers along Alabama’s interstates to prevent median cross-over and head-on collisions. ALDOT is also using road resurfacing technology that improves surface friction, so that drivers have more control over their vehicles and are less likely to hydroplane on wet roadways. ALDOT also performs ongoing repairs to the roadway, bridges, and damaged guard rails and cable barriers.

In 2020, 932 people died on Alabama roads. Almost 60% of those people were not wearing a seat belt. Drive Safe Alabama provides online and educational safe driving information through Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms, as well as through TV, radio, billboards and community outreach.

ALEA and ALDOT offer specific safety tips to help prevent crashes:

◼ Travel at a safe distance from other drivers. Following too closely to another vehicle is one of the leading contributing factors in crashes.

◼ Move over. By law, motorists must move over or reduce speed when approaching law enforcement or emergency vehicles, including tow trucks. If it is not safe to move over, the driver must slow to a speed that is at least 15 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, unless otherwise directed by a law enforcement officer.

◼ Remain attentive around large vehicles and semi-trucks. Those traveling alongside larger vehicles should keep in mind that larger vehicles have limited maneuverability, longer stopping distances and bigger blind spots.

◼ Plan ahead. Adjust travel plans or allow extra time if traveling busier roadways, especially during the busiest parts of the day.

◼ Phone Down/Buckle Up. Focus on driving by putting aside cell phones and other items that may be distracting. All passengers should wear a seat belt, front seat and back seats. Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Studies show that wearing a seat belt can reduce risk of fatal injury and moderate to critical injury by approximately 50 percent.

◼ Slow down and use caution, especially when traveling through work zones. Speeding is a leading contributing factor in all fatal crashes.

— Information from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency