A Breezy/Cooler Weekend But Significantly Warmer Days Ahead

by Shane Butler

It’s all about the winds and wind direction this weekend. A northwesterly wind flow has established itself over the deep south. Despite abundant sunshine, the cool/dry northwest winds will maintain a slightly cooler air mass over us. Mornings start out chilly in the lower to mid 40s while afternoon temps top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Weak disturbances will be following this wind flow and occasionally there will be clouds moving through the region. It will be a breezy weekend with wind gust reaching 25-30 mph late Saturday afternoon.

We head into next week with high pressure settling south and east of us and that will disrupt the northwest wind flow. The ridge will provide us a southeasterly wind and that brings a rapid warm up to the area. We’re in the upper 70s to lower 80s Monday and mid to upper 80s Tuesday into Wednesday. Moisture will be increasing but we maintain our drier weather pattern through Wednesday morning. This all changes as a cold front moves into the deep south Wednesday night into Thursday. Another round of springtime storms will advance through the state. We could be looking at a line for strong to maybe severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday. Once again, all modes of severe storms would be possible. We have plenty of time to watch and adjust. In the mean time, make sure you get out and enjoy this weekends pleasant weather conditions.