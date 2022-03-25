Alabama’s Unemployment Rate Dips to 3%

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s unemployment rate dipped to 3% in February, from 3.1% in January. The counties with the highest employment rates are all in our area.

The unemployment rate was 3.8% a year ago.

February’s rate represents 68,703 unemployed people, compared to 69,125 in January and 85,058 in February 2021. This represents the lowest level of unemployment since November 2019, when it measured 70,176.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 2.1%, Cullman County at 2.2%, and Marshall and Limestone Counties at 2.3%.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 10.5%, Lowndes County at 7.9%, and Perry County at 7.7%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Homewood and Vestavia Hills at 1.8%, Alabaster and Trussville at 1.9%, and Hoover and Madison at 2.1%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 8.6%, Prichard at 6.7%, and Anniston at 5.9%.