Great Weather Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

FANTASTIC FRIDAY: Just a few passing clouds in the sky today as dry air has settled into Alabama. For today, expected generally sunny conditions, with afternoon highs ranging from the low to upper 60s. Tonight, will be clear lows in the low to mid 40s.

WONDERFUL WEEKEND WEATHER: Both Saturday and Sunday will feature sunny, pleasant days and clear, chilly nights. The highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s, while Sunday will be in the low 70s. Lows early Sunday morning could drop into the upper 30s, so some patchy frost may show up in those colder spots. We also note, Saturday will be a breezy day with northwesterly winds of 10-20 mph.

NEXT WEEK: We rise into the upper 70s Monday with a good supply of sunshine. Dry weather will likely continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s, followed by a round of rain and thunderstorms Thursday. This looks to be a pretty dynamic system, so severe storms are likely to return to Alabama, but it is way too early to be specific about magnitude, impacts, and timing. Of course, it is nothing unusual for Alabama this time of year.

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!!!

