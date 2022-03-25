Montgomery County Deputies Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a missing man.

Cardel Thomas Hooten is 25 years old and may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment, according to investigators.

He was last seen on Friday, March 18, at approximately 11:00 AM wearing blue jeans, a black leather coat and bright colored boots in the area of Peake Road in Montgomery.

He is described as being 5’9″ and 178 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Cardel Thomas Hooten, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 832-4980 or call 911.