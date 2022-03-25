Sunshine, Mild, And Breezy Friday And This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was cool with lows in the 40s. However, Friday morning was quite sunny, and midday temperatures rebounded into the 60s. The mainly sunny, rain-free, and breezy forecast from Thursday continues Friday. Temperatures top out near 70°, while winds remain west-northwest around 8-16 mph. Winds subside Friday night, while the sky becomes clear overnight. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s.

The weekend looks pleasant, with abundant sunshine Saturday and a mostly sunny sky Sunday. However, Saturday looks quite windy, with a northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph and higher gusts. Temperatures remain near average for this time of year, with highs near 70° Saturday and in the low 70 to mid 70s Sunday. Lows fall into the 40s each night.

Temperatures trend warmer next week. Afternoon highs peak near 80° next Monday. Meanwhile, the sky remains mostly sunny/mainly clear. Next Tuesday looks partly cloudy, with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Much of next Wednesday look rain-free. However, rain and storms could arrive late in the day, likely after sunset if so. The rain and storms then continue Wednesday night into Thursday.

A fairly dynamic storm system could take shape across the southern plains around the middle of next week. The storm prediction center now outlines the lower Mississippi River Valley within a slight-risk-equivalent for severe weather. A severe risk could carry east into Alabama late Wednesday into Thursday. The storm system bears watching, but specific impacts are unknown at this time. Check back for updates for our forecast, especially early next week.