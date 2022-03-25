Taiwan Ambassador Speaks about China Threat in Montgomery Visit

by Ja Nai Wright

The Taiwan ambassador to the U.S. was in Montgomery and spoke to Alabama News Network about the ongoing threat that China might launch an invasion of her country.

Bi-khim Hsiao was at the Alabama Capitol Thursday to participate in the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with state leaders which targets education.

There has been concern among some that China could be planning an invasion of Taiwan while much of the world is focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We appreciate the U.S. support for Taiwan has been rock solid, it has been bipartisan across different administrations and it has been consistent and the U.S. Support for Taiwan has enabled Taiwan to build our own defenses but to also evolve into a prosperous democracy,” she said.

“The Chinese government has been threatening us for decades. They are conducting daily fighter jet intrusions into the airspace around Taiwan. They are conducting cyber attacks, psychological warfare, but again the people of Taiwan feel strongly about our freedom and we are determined to defend ourselves.”

The ambassador also says, she hopes that if and when Putin is defeated, that it may deter any action from the Chinese government to invade Taiwan. She also stated that although China has been making threats for a long time that these threats will not change the course of freedom and democracy.