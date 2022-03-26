Beautiful Weekend In Store

by Riley Blackwell

BEAUTIFUL SATURDAY: Saturday has featured a lot of sunshine, cooler than average temperatures, and a little bit of a breeze. All of this has helped Saturday shape up to be a very nice day! We’re helped by high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, which is helping thwart out any bad weather and even clouds.

CALM AND COOL NIGHT: Expect clear skies to last into the evening and overnight hours, as well as a little chilly temperatures. Expect lows around 40°, with a couple of communities seeing the upper 30s. The breeze will be calming down as well, so it is a great night to head out on the town!

COPY AND PASTE SUNDAY: Sunday will once again feature a lot of sunshine, and very similar temperatures to today. There may be a couple of fair weather clouds in the air, but expect mostly sunshine throughout the day!

LOOK AHEAD: While the weekend will feature cooler temperatures and a lot of sunshine, these cooler temperatures will not be hanging around for long. A big time warm-up will be happening this week, with temperatures mid-week in the mid to upper 80s. We are also seeing a chance for severe weather Wednesday night into Thursday, as a cold front will be moving through and has the potential to bring strong to severe storms. But after that, sunshine will return until at least Saturday!