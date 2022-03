by Alabama News Network Staff

A man has been killed after wrecking his truck in Pike County.

Alabama State Troopers say 44-year-old John Roysce Howell, Jr., was driving an International truck just after 10PM last night when it left the road and overturned.

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 231, about two miles north of Troy.

Howell was from Ariton in Dale County.

State troopers have released no other information about the crash.