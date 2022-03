Savannah Bananas Come to Montgomery

by Ja Nai Wright

It’s the first time the Savannah Bananas have ever been to Montgomery, Both Friday and Saturday games were completely sold out.

Many things occurred from magic, music, dancing, cheering and good old fashioned baseball.

The team will continue its tour with another sold-out game on Saturday in Riverwalk Stadium. After that, they’re headed down to West Palm Beach, Florida. The team will end their world tour in Birmingham in April.