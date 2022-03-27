Nice Start To The Week, But Storms Return Wednesday

by Riley Blackwell

VERY NICE SUNDAY: Today has featured a lot of sunshine coupled with a few clouds, and very comfortable temperatures! Temps have only been around 70° for most of the area, and a few places down south have nearly touched 80°!

CLEAR AND COOL NIGHT: Tonight will feature weather similar to last night, but just a touch warmer. Expect clear skies with lows in the mid 40s.

WARMER MONDAY: Monday will kick off a warming trend that we will see throughout the week, with highs pushing the low 80s and a lot of sunshine. A High Pressure system will be hanging around to our south as well as a stationary front to our south, which will keep Monday pleasant.

LOOK AHEAD: One of the main stories this week will be a somewhat significant warm-up to start the week. Expect mid to upper 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday, but cooling off some after that. Another big story is the potential for another significant severe weather outbreak Wednesday for much of the southeast.

Much of our area is under at least a 15% chance for severe weather this Wednesday, and our western counties under a 30% chance for severe weather. Threats will include heavy rain, gusty winds up to 60 mph, and the potential for strong (EF-2+) tornadoes. The timing is looking like Wednesday evening and night into Thursday morning, so be weather aware and prepare NOW! However, once the threat passes, sunshine will return for the day Thursday and Friday!