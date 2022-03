Pedestrian Hit By Car and Killed on I-85

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police say on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at about 5:30pm MPD and Fire Medics responded to I-85 southbound at the Eastern Blvd exit in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene, the driver of the car was uninjured.

The circumstances of the accident are under investigation, police say no other information is available at this time.