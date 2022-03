Road Closure in Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 27, has caused a road closure.

Alabama 110 near the 10 mile marker, in Montgomery County is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic is being diverted at Alabama 10 / Alabama 193 and Alabama 110 / Wallahatchie Road.