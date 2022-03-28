City of Montgomery Swears In New Chief Of Police

by Ja Nai Wright

Monday was an exciting day for the city of Montgomery and local law enforcement. Chief Darryl Albert was sworn in as Montgomery’s new chief of police.

The ceremony took place at the Montgomery municipal courthouse. Chief Albert’s family attended the ceremony which they say meant a lot to them because of the recent loss of chief Albert’s brother around this time last year. The new chief says he feels very honored to be chosen for this position and he promises to bring 21st century policing to the city of Montgomery. The chief says that his priorities are public safety and bringing 21st century policing to the city of Montgomery.