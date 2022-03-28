NEW EPISODE 3/29: Abbott Elementary -“Desking”

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - “Desking” – When the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption to the school, the teachers band together to put an end to it. Meanwhile, Mr. Johnson provides comforting life advice to Gregory; and later, the teachers finally meet Jacob’s boyfriend, Zach, who joins in to help stop the students “desking,” when “Abbott Elementary” airs TUESDAY, MARCH 29 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Temma Hankin)
TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, QUINTA BRUNSON, CHRIS PERFETTI, LISA ANN WALTER, SHERYL LEE RALPH, JANELLE JAMES, WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS
