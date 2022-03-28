NEW EPISODE 3/29: Abbott Elementary -“Desking”

Watch a new episode of Abbott Elementary TUESDAY, March 29 at 8PM on your local ABC32!
Janae Smith,
Posted:

by Janae Smith

“Desking” – When the students start participating in a new online trend that causes disruption to the school, the teachers band together to put an end to it. Meanwhile, Mr. Johnson provides comforting life advice to Gregory; and later, the teachers finally meet Jacob’s boyfriend, Zach, who joins in to help stop the students “desking,” when “Abbott Elementary” airs TUESDAY, MARCH 29 at 8PM on your local ABC32!

Abc32 Logo

Categories: Primetime

Related Posts