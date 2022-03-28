Sunny, Warm Start to Week; Severe Storms Return Wednesday Night

by Ryan Stinnett

VERY NICE: Today will be dry with a mostly sunny sky and highs around 80°. Humidity levels start to rise Tuesday tomorrow, but the weather will continue to stay dry, with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

SEVERE STORMS RETURN WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Much of the daylight hours on Wednesday will be dry across the area with the potential for a few scattered showers, but rain chances begin to rise during the evening hours as a surface low and shortwave will move across Central Alabama. It will be a very warm and windy day with highs in the 80s and southerly winds of 15-35 mph. Rain and storms will become likely overnight Wednesday into early Thursday.

The SPC has all of Alabama in threat for severe weather with a level 3 of 5 “enhanced risk” for much of West Central Alabama.

Damaging winds are going to be the main concern with this system, and a few tornadoes are possible as well. Hail is not a concern. Flooding is not a major threat, with the system moving through rapidly, but rainfall totals of 1-2 inches are possible. Of course we will be updating this forecast over the next couple of days, but we want to make sure everyone is weather aware overnight Wednesday.

CALMER END TO WEEK: By late Thursday morning, only the southeastern portions of Central Alabama will see lingering showers and storms from the exiting system, while the rest of the area will start to see clearing skies and much drier weather. Highs will be in the mid 70s. For Friday, the sky will be mainly sunny, with highs in the 70s.

WET AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND:

A disturbance will be moving across the southeast on Saturday that will bring a chance of showers and storms to the area, with much of the activity occurring over the southern half of the state, so make plans for a wet Saturday for now. This activity will be out of here by the mid-morning hours on Sunday, and we’ll be dry with mild temperatures. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 70s and in the mid 70s on Sunday.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan