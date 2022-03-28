Sunshine Monday, Another Severe Risk Late Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was cool with lows in the 40s. However, sunshine was abundant throughout the morning. Temperatures rebounded into the 60s to low 70s southwest by midday. Monday afternoon looks sunny with just a few clouds here or there. Temperatures peak in the 70s to low 80s south. Monday night looks milder, with lows in the 50s. The sky remains mostly clear. However, with increasing humidity, fog could form after midnight.

Tuesday looks even warmer, with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and a partly cloudy sky. Clouds increase Tuesday night, with lows in the low 60s. Severe storms appear possible late Wednesday and Wednesday night. However, much of the day looks rain-free. We could even see a decent amount of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures surge into the mid to perhaps upper 80s.

Storms may not arrive in Alabama until Wednesday evening. From there, they gradually trek east, still impacting southeast Alabama early Thursday morning. Again, some could be strong to severe. Damaging winds up to 70 mph look like the main risk. However, a few tornadoes appear possible too. Rain could be heavy Wednesday night, with area totals between 1-2″ with locally higher amounts. That could cause localized flash flooding.

Wednesday’s severe risk window begins around 6PM and continues through 6AM Thursday. The storm prediction center places an enhanced (level 3/5) risk area across northeast Louisiana, central Mississippi, and west Alabama. The risk level decreases east to I-65, and even more towards the Georgia state line. However, all of our area lies within a severe risk area. Be weather aware Wednesday night, and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

Storms exit our eastern communities around sunrise Thursday, and the rest of the day looks much drier and could be quite sunny. Winds turn to the west behind a cold front, and could be fairly strong. After the storms depart, the rest of the day could be quite sunny. Thursday night looks cooler with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Friday looks rain-free with sunshine and some clouds. Afternoon temperatures warm into the 70s.

It looks like this weekend won’t be completely sunny nor rain-free. Saturday features a mostly cloudy sky with showers possible throughout the day. However, Sunday looks drier with some sunshine. Temperatures peak in the 70s each day with lows in the low 50s. Next Monday could be rain-free with some sunshine too. Afternoon temperatures could peak near 80°.